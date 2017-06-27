There's now free Wi-Fi at Union Station

Union Station. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE)

Another delayed eastbound train?

You could tweet at Regional Transportation District (RTD) to find out what’s going on or even kill time by watching YouTube videos without going over your data.

That's because RTD now offers free Wi-Fi at Union Station underground transit center.

All you need to do is enable Wi-Fi on your device and select “xfinitywifi.”

You can use the network for up to two hours.

Union Station is the first railway hub in Colorado to have free Wi-Fi.

There is no information from RTD at this time about expanding free service to other stations.

