WATCH: Man, dog pulled from car during flash flood

FREMONT COUNTY - The Florence Fire Department's water rescue team saved a man and his dog from a flash flood Sunday afternoon.

They were parked on a dry creek bed off of Phantom Canyon road when it quickly became flooded.

A man and his best friend are inseparable. So when water started to flood the creek bed, the man and Petey the dog both jumped into their parked car.

Thanks to the Florence swift water rescue team and the Fremont County Emergency Management, Petey and his owner were rescued after a few terrifying minutes.

It's a happy ending for Petey and his owner.

Sergeant Megan Richards from the Fremont County Sheriff's office wants this video to remind people how dangerous it is to park on creek beds.

"There's a reason it's there," Sgt. Richards said.

