Friends, family honor WWII vet

KUSA - On New Year's Day friend and family members gathered together to honor and pay their respects to Sid Shafner, a World War II veteran.

"The world is empty, because Sid is not on this Earth," said Joe Silver, a life-long friend of Sid.

On Sunday he gathered along with family members to say goodbye to a man they remember as a hero on and off the battlefield.

"I want to thank my dad for all the inspiration he gave to me, as this very tough time has continued," said Sid's daughter Elaine. "He would always say to me, 'be strong, you are a Shafner, we are strong.'"

You may remember Sid's name and face. Over the years he's been featured on 9NEWS from the honorary degree he received from Regis University in 2014, to his emotional reunion with a man he helped save from a concentration camp.

Shafner was 95 when he died last Monday in Denver.

In 1945, Sid Shafner was one of the first soldiers to reach Dachau. Earlier this year - he returned to Europe for 10 days - to reunite - with some of the survivors - he helped save.

