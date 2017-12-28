Friends hand out sandwiches to homeless in honor of late teen

(Photo: Corky Scholl, KUSA)

KUSA - Dozens of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were handed out to the homeless in honor of a teen from Bailey who never got the chance to.

Maggie Long's death is being investigated as a homicide. The 17-year-old was found dead inside of her burned home on County Road 43 near Bailey on Dec. 1.

Friends say she planned to spend her 18th birthday handing out sandwiches, but didn't get the chance to.

Thursday, they came to Denver and did that to honor her memory.

"It astounds me that she would give away the day that's supposed to be dedicated to her and share it with others and then dedicating it to people less fortunate than her, which...that's Maggie in a nutshell," classmate Wyatt Morris said. "Today we're just trying to be more like Maggie."

Long was a student at Platte Canyon High School. Her friends say the teen embodied school spirit. She got straight A's and was also on the speech and debate teams.

Investigators say the fire to Long's home was intentionally set, but they're still working to identify a suspect.

Park County Sheriff's Office asks if you have any information about suspicious activity on Dec. 1 along County Road 43 to call the investigative tip line at 303-239-4243.

