Garage collapse serves as reminder to clear snow off your roof

1/28/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 9:52 PM. MST January 28, 2017

KUSA - Silverthorne residents are being reminded to shovel the snow from their roofs.

The warning comes after a free-standing garage on the 700 block of Boise Drive collapsed Saturday afternoon under a heavy snow load.

No one was injured, but firefighters say it serves as a reminder to get that snow of the roof.

This comes just two weeks after heavy snow was named as the cause for a roof collapse at a Breckenridge resort.

The snow Breckenridge got on the flat roof was too much for it to handle, leading to its collapse. 

