Garage collapses after Arvada house fire

KUSA - No one was injured after a fire broke out Friday morning in the garage of an Arvada home.

The fire happened in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Braun Street, according to Joel Hager, the assistant fire chief of Fairmount Fire Rescue.

Hagar says much of the damage was contained to the garage, which is connected to the 1,200-square-foot home.

The roof of the garage collapsed when firefighters arrived.

Hagar says as of around 10:45 a.m., the fire was under control and crews were working to mop up hot spots.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

