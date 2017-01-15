Garage containing marijuana grow catches fire in Foxfield

(Photo: South Metro Fire Department)

KUSA - A garage containing a marijuana grow caught fire on Sunday, according to investigators.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at the detached garage in Foxfield around 2:30 p.m. There was no damage to the adjacent home on South Yampa Street.

No injuries were reported, and it's not known at this time what caused the fire.

It's unclear if this grow was legal or not. Arapahoe County investigators are on the scene now.



Foxfield update - Fire under control all searches of the structure are clear. 2 story garage, no damage to the home. Investigators on scene pic.twitter.com/pg19OiGZGF — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2017

