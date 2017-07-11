KUSA
Garage fire engulfs 2 vehicles in Parker

Fire crews worked quickly on a garage fire in parker this morning. We don't know much, but it's happening on Lamar Court in Parker. That's just south of challenger regional park.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 8:08 AM. MDT July 11, 2017

PARKER - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a garage fire in Parker Tuesday morning

Video from South Metro Fire rescue shows heavy smoke and two vehicles engulfed in flames. It appears the blaze started shortly before 6:20 a.m. in the 17500 block of Lamar Court.

About 30 minutes later, crews had the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still working on hot spots and venting smoke.

