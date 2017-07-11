Garage fire engulfs 2 vehicles in Parker

Garage fire in Parker. (Photo: KUSA)

PARKER - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a garage fire in Parker Tuesday morning

Video from South Metro Fire rescue shows heavy smoke and two vehicles engulfed in flames. It appears the blaze started shortly before 6:20 a.m. in the 17500 block of Lamar Court.

Parker Update - No injuries or extension to neighboring homes. Crews battling 2 cars on fire in the garage. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lmQsp10Rmk — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 11, 2017

About 30 minutes later, crews had the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still working on hot spots and venting smoke.

Parker Update - Fire is under control, searches inside are clear. Firefighters hard at work hitting hot spots and venting smoke. pic.twitter.com/SDGfcCWxIm — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 11, 2017

