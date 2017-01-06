Garbage truck snow plows deployed in Loveland

Courtesy: City of Loveland

People in Loveland saw a different kind of snow plow clearing the streets following this week’s snow storm. The city deployed garbage truck plows.

They’re exactly how they sound, plows attached the front of garbage trucks.

The city actually started doing this back in 2009 as part of a pilot program, then in 2010, ten more trucks were added. Loveland says they send out the makeshift plow if there’s six inches or more of snow.

Most storms don’t warrant the deployment of the trash trucks. Jodi Lessman, a Technical Specialist with the Public Works Administration for the City of Loveland, says the trash trucks are typically only used as plows once or twice a year.

There are 11 trash trucks with plows and an additional 4 pickups with plows used in cul-de-sacs. Lessman says when the Solid Waste Fleet is deployed, it costs the city about $13,000 a day.

The Solid Waste crew, who runs trash pickup, run their own trucks. They’re re-routed to plowing operations and follow their regular collection routes – plowing snow instead of picking up trash and recycling.

They only make one pass down each street and don’t plow curb to curb or apply chemical to the streets. If collection of trash/recycling is on the day of a storm where the trucks are deployed, the pickup is delayed one day.

