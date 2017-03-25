Garfield County clears way for tiny homes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Tiny homes are coming to Garfield County as commissioners have approved land use and building codes that allow the small dwellings in unincorporated parts of the county.



The Post Independent reports that the commissioners ended requirements that single-family homes be at least 20 feet long by 20 feet wide. They also changed building codes to allow ladders in lieu of full staircases.



County staff has been receiving inquiries about tiny homes from people looking to buy land and save on building a home. Other residents have been looking to build the under-500-square-feet structures for aging parents or children who want to move out of main homes.



Senior County Planner Dave Pesnichak says the 20-by-20 requirement was established in the 1970s in hopes of preventing the proliferation of single-wide trailers.



