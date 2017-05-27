Gas detectors handed out in Firestone

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA – Rain soaked piles of blackened debris off Twilight Avenue on Saturday where nearly six weeks ago, a gas explosion and fire killed two people and leveled a home.

“I looked out my office window and could see the smoke,” Rick Bamrick recalled.

He watched the April 17 fire from miles away in Longmont.

“You could actually see flames. That’s how high the flames were.”

On Saturday morning, Bamrick and fellow board members from the Oak Meadows Homeowners Association gathered at Settlers Park to hand out free gas detectors to neighbors.

“There’s two sensors inside,” Bamrick said, showing off one of the detectors. “They’re plugin. There’s also a spare battery.”

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. provided two detectors for each home in the neighborhood.

“We came up with this idea after our first meeting with Anadarko,” said Jesse Bezdek, president of the Oak Meadows Homeowners Association.

Anadarko operated the well that fed a severed gas line that leaked a mixture of methane and propane into the soil surrounding a home on Twilight Avenue. The resulting explosion and fire killed brothers-in-law Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin III. Mark Martinez’s wife, Erin, a teacher at Mountain Range High School, was critically injured.

“This is a very tragic event and I think everyone feels, you know, just a sense of tragedy,” Rick Bamrick said. “We want to make sure that these families are taken care of that were affected.”

For many in the community, the gas detectors handed out Saturday provided peace of mind in the wake of the home explosion. Bezdek said neighbors will soon have less reason to worry.

“The wells around this community are being pulled out. Shut in and pulled out,” he said. “[Anadarko] notified that at the meeting on Wednesday.”

Anadarko executives told neighbors on Wednesday the company would permanently shut down all three of its active wells in the Firestone neighborhood. The impact of the decision was not lost on community members like Bamrick.

“[Anadarko] is associated with the death of two people and another person horribly injured, another house is going to be condemned next door. I can imagine this is wearing on those folks quite a bit,” he said.

The Oak Meadows Homeowners Association will host another detector giveaway at Settlers Park on Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 until noon.

