Gas leak forces evacuation of Lakewood school

LAKEWOOD - Hundreds of students were evacuated from Dunstan Middle School in Lakewood after a gas line was cut due to construction work in the area Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools says the students were evacuated at around 9:15 a.m. and sent to Green Mountain High School.

Parents were notified of the situation and were allowed to come pick up their kids if they wanted to. Otherwise, the students would have to stay at Green Mountain until the end of the school day.

No one was hurt.

