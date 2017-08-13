Gathering planned in Denver in response to Charlottesville violence

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - In the wake of Saturday's white nationalist rally in Virginia that ended with three people dead and 19 injured, a Denver-based group is hosting an "erasing hate" meeting on Sunday.

The Resistance 5280 is hosting the "peaceful gathering," which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Denver's City Park. Attendees are asked to meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at by East High School, where the group will walk to the Capitol.

The Facebook group says this is planned to "show unity, strength, and power proactively NOW against racism, hatred, and white supremacy, and in solidarity with everyone resisting oppression everywhere."

As of 10 a.m., more than 500 people said they were interested in attending. Bike races for the Colorado Classic will also be in City Park on Sunday afternoon.

