Girl reported missing from Colorado Springs found safe in Texas

Editor's note: Since the girl has been found and is under 18, we have removed her photo from 9NEWS.com.

A 13-year-old girl from Texas who was reported missing from Colorado Springs this weekend has been found safe in her home state, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Adalie Rivera from Lubbock, Texas had not been seen since Friday morning.

After an investigation, Colorado Springs Police found that Rivera had boarded a coal train in the Colorado Spring metro area and traveled to Dumas, Texas.

The two cities are 2 and a half hours apart, according to Google Maps.

The girl had been staying with her family at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive.

At this point, police say there is no reason to believe Rivera's disappearance was criminal in nature.

