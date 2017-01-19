Give President Obama a hug on his last day

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On President Obama's last day in office, wouldn't it be nice to give him a hug? Now you can, thanks to a fun idea hatched by Peter Connors.

His company is called "Hugz" and it is based in New Hampshire. Connors wanted to create something to make people laugh and smile during this divisive election season.

Connors will soon create personal "Hugz", featuring a personalized picture.

For more information, click here: hugz.com.

In honor of Mike Hydeck’s birthday, Connors commissioned a special “Hugz” just for him. Illustrator Jerry Mosemak made sure the “Hugz” looked just like Mike.

