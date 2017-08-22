Give your eclipse glasses to this Denver museum for $2 off admission

Astro-photographer Brian Valente sports filtered glasses for the summer eclipse. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

Well, the super awesome day has come and passed. If you stayed in Colorado - or went out to the path of totality - you got an amazing show either way.

It got chilly in Denver and dark in Wyoming - but now we've got hundreds of thousands of unneeded eclipse glasses on our end tables, in our cars, and maybe even in the trash.

Don't throw them away! Also, don't bend them - since they'll become unusable.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering $2 off admission if you recycle your glasses through them.

And, as a pretty cool plus, they'll give the recycled glasses to Astronomers Without Borders to be used during the 2019 solar eclipse hitting parts of South America.

(You can also head down there, too! It'll be happening July 2, 2019, and pass through Chile and Argentina).

What's Astronomers Without Borders? With the motto "Boundaries vanish when we look skyward" and "One people, one sky," the organization is made up of a group of amateur astronomers.

It's aimed at making checking out celestial events easier for those in developing countries.

Also, if you can't make it down to the museum in person, they're accepting glasses through the mail. Send glasses to:

2001 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205

Make "ATTN: Mail Room" as the recipient.

We're also working on a Verify on Astronomers Without Borders - an organization mostly unheard of before the solar eclipse.

