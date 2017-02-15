KUSA - Nowadays when people need, or want, a little extra money - they often turn to crowdfunding for help.

It's no surprise college students would do the same to help pay for rising tuition and other costs associated with going to college.

While students have been using the website for years for that reason, it has recently become so popular, GoFundMe just released a guidebook highlighting the growing trend.

The guidebook, which was released Wednesday, Feb. 15, also includes step-by-step instructions on how students can build a successful campaign.

According to GoFundMe, more than 130,000 campaigns were created to raise money for school over the last three years. Those campaigns raised more than $60 million from over 850,000 donations.

Of those, 2,386 were created in Colorado and 16,400 people donated $1.17 million to those campaigns to help college students in our state.

There are always risks with online crowd funding sites so it's best to take precautions before you donate any of your hard-earned money.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave us some tips people who donate should follow.

Always know the person you are donating to - sites created by strangers are most likely scams.

Make sure you are donating on a protected site that has the lock symbol, or says it's secure

If it asks you for more information than you feel is necessary - it's likely a fraudulent page.

(© 2017 KUSA)