Going to Colorado's national parks is free on Presidents Day

Rocky Mountain National Park (Photo: Kevin Moloney, Getty Images)

KUSA - If you have Monday off and want to get outside, then it’s not a bad day to go to a national park.

Presidents Day is one of the 10 days of the year each of the 120 national parks that normally charge an entrance fee are free.

Sure, that might mean more crowds, but if you’re going somewhere like Rocky Mountain National Park, it saves you $20!

Here’s a look at the seven places in Colorado that you can get into for free Monday:

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Colorado National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve

Mesa Verde National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

And for a national list, go to: http://bit.ly/1S9H5LM

Can’t make it to a national park for Presidents Day? More free days are coming up!

You can find more information here: http://bit.ly/1MSPf93

