Golden Triangle Partnership gets 1st executive director

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Golden Triangle Partnership, a nonprofit representing Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood, has named its first executive director.

Leslie Horna, who has formerly worked with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District, among other groups, will manage the Golden Triangle Creative District, a 45-block area bounded by Lincoln Street, Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. The neighborhood was given the creative district designation in June 2016.

As part of that certification, the district received roughly $40,000 to put toward implementing a neighborhood plan created for the area, which was finalized and adopted by the Denver City Council in fall 2014.

The Golden Triangle Partnership was formed in May 2016. The Golden Triangle Association — a registered neighborhood organization that had existed before, sponsoring community events and advocating for Golden Triangle — merged with Golden Triangle Partnership in December.

