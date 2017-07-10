Golf tournament, silent auction Wednesday for woman injured in Firestone explosion

(Photo: Mountain Range High School)

FIRESTONE - A day-long benefit has been planned to help raise money for the woman who survived the explosion and fire in Firestone that killed her husband and brother.

Erin Martinez was burned badly in the April blaze that is believed to have been caused by an uncapped, abandoned gas line. She was released from the hospital in May and is living with family as she recovers.

On Wednesday the community is coming together in support of Martinez so that the bills for her medical care is hopefully one fewer thing she has to worry about.

The benefit includes a golf tournament, a classic car show, a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction.

The golf tournament is being held at the Bella Rosa Golf Course in Frederick and begins at 8 a.m. Online registration has closed but there are still spots available by e-mail: martinezirwinbenefit@gmail.com.

The classic car show, spaghetti dinner and silent auction are all being held at the American Legion in Firestone. Cars will be on display from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and dinner begins and 4 p.m. Silent auction items will be on display throughout the day.

Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. There is no fee to stop by and see the cars that are on display.

Those who want to help, but cannot attend the event can also make a donation by mail to:

P.O. Box 490

Firestone, CO

80520

You can find out more about all of the events on the benefit's website: https://martinezirwinbenefit.com/

