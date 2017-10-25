Good Samaritan helps rescue boy pinned under van

Crash scene. (Photo: Westminster Public Schools.)

KUSA - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a 4-year-old preschooler who was hit and trapped under a minivan while in a crosswalk Wednesday morning near Skyline Vista Elementary School.

Just after 8 a.m., Westminster Police say the young boy, who was with a parent, was struck in a crosswalk at a place where there is no crossing guard.

A neighbor who came upon the crash, Aldo Ocegueda, quickly sprang into action, running to grab a car jack and lifting the van off the boy before medical personnel arrived on scene.

“We just jacked the car up," Ocegueda said. "My brother put the car up, and I helped pull the little boy out.”

Police say the child did not seem to be seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The woman driving the van stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Westminster Police say she'll be cited for careless driving and for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Principal Zack White is expected to visit the boy in the hospital later today.

Skyline Vista is located at 7395 Zuni Street. Westminster Police didn’t have specific information about road closures, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.

