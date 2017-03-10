Google leases more Boulder space even as big campus complex rises

A rendering of what the completed Google campus development in Boulder will look like. (Photo: TRYBA ARCHITECTS, COURTESY OF VOLLEY STUDIO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Work is underway on Google's sprawling complex in Boulder, but it won't open soon enough to accommodate the search giant's growth there.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that Google has leased a 30,000-square-foot space on the second floor of a building at 3333 Walnut St.

The space -- formerly occupied by Rally Software -- could house as many as 200 workers, although Google won't comment on the planned headcount there, the Camera says.

A few blocks away, Google -- the search unit of Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) -- is building a new Boulder campus spanning a four-acre area in the area of Pearl and 30th streets. That site could ultimately accommodate up to 1,500 employees.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mtXnsL

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)