Grand Junction woman wanted for embezzling thousands is now in custody

Nicole Henderson (Photo: Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND JUNCTION - A Grand Junction woman accused of embezzling hundreds of thousand of dollars turned herself in Tuesday after authorities obtained an arrest warrant, according to Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Nicole Henderson, 45, is accused of embezzling $221,000 from Grand West Kia from 2011 to 2016. She faces the charge of theft, a class 3 felony that can carry a sentence of 4 to 8 years in prison.

Investigators with Mesa County Sheriff's Office believe Henderson wrote checks to herself and other family members, but logged the transactions under a legitimate payee.

Henderson is cooperating with the investigation.

(© 2017 KUSA)