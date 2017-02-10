Grass fire in Boulder County

Police lights.

BOULDER COUNTY - Crews are working to extinguish a grass fire that broke out early Friday morning south of Lyons.

The fire is in the 5000 block of Nelson Road – east of US 36, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire. Record high temperatures and high winds have caused heightened fire danger across the Front Range.

We’re working to learn if any structures are damaged by the blaze.

