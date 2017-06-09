Great Sand Dunes experiencing rare, natural phenomenon

Medano Creek at the Great Sand Dunes National Park is peaking this weekend.
It's flowing in braided channels - each about 10 to 40 feet wide and 1 to 20 inches deep, according to the National Park Service website.
Medano Creek is one of the few places in the world to experience "surge flow" - a stream, flowing in rhythmic waves on the sand.
Three elements are needed to produce the phenomenon: a relatively steep gradient to give the stream some speed, a smooth creek bed with little resistance, and enough water to create surges.
In spring and early summer these three things combine to make waves at Great Sand Dunes.
