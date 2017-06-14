Greeley has some of the best tap water in the country

City of Greeley W&S Dept Employees Adam Prior and Randy Mitchell (Photo: Courtesy Greeley Gov)

Greeley is getting some national recognition … and it’s a pretty deal, because it’s for something basically every city has, that they happen to do better.

The city of Greeley won the 13th annual “Best of the Best” tap water taste test, beating out second place winner Montpelier Municipal Utilities in Montpelier, Ohio and the City of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Greeley also snagged the people’s choice award.

It’s the first time a member of the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association has won the award.

A judging panel tasted Greeley’s water.

This northeast Colorado city has two conventional water treatment plants and a city council-approved water board.

So, next time you’re in Greeley, grab some tap water. It will be pretty darn good.

