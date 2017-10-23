Greeley police investigate triple fatal crash

Photo: file

GREELEY - Three people are dead following an early Monday morning crash in Greeley.

A witness observed a single vehicle drive into a pond south of N. 47th Avenue and O Street around 5:50 a.m., according to a statement from Greeley police.

Rescue crews removed three men from the vehicle. They were later pronounced dead at the North Colorado Medical Center.

All passengers, including the driver, died in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The intersection will remain closed as investigators continue to piece together the cause of the crash.

