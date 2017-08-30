KUSA
Greenwood Village street floods after water main break

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:20 AM. MDT August 30, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Firefighters worked to protect a Greenwood Village home from damage after a water main broke on Wednesday morning.

The water main broke shortly before 9 a.m. at Crestridge and Pemberton drives, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Video from the agency shows firefighters using dirt and shovels to block the water from a home’s driveway.

Denver Water has since shut off water supply to the break, causing water to recede in the area.

No injuries, or damage to homes was reported.

