Greenwood Village street floods after water main break

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Firefighters worked to protect a Greenwood Village home from damage after a water main broke on Wednesday morning.
The water main broke shortly before 9 a.m. at Crestridge and Pemberton drives, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Video from the agency shows firefighters using dirt and shovels to block the water from a home’s driveway.
Firefighters working diligently to protect a home in Greenwood Village from a water main break at Crestridge Dr and Pemberton Dr. pic.twitter.com/dCmwxzWphT— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 30, 2017
Denver Water has since shut off water supply to the break, causing water to recede in the area.
No injuries, or damage to homes was reported.
