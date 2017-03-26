Groping incident reported near DU

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - There is a warning to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious on the University of Denver campus following a sex assault this weekend.

Campus safety says the victim was groped near Zeta Beta Tau, which is in the 1900 block of South Columbine Street.

Students are encouraged to travel in groups and stay in well lit areas.

If you see anything out of the ordinary, call campus police at 303-871-3000.

