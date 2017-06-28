Gun goes off while dad's cleaning it, hits child in the arm

Police investigating after a gun went off at a home in Commerce City and struck a child. (Photo: 9NEWS)

A gun went off and struck a child in the arm while the kid's father was cleaning it Wednesday in Commerce City, authorities say.

Commerce City Police say the dad was cleaning the gun at his home when it went off and a bullet went through the child, who is under 10 years old, and hit a neighbor's home.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado, is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

No other injuries have been reported. Police are investigating.

