Hang glider believed to be dead following crash on Green Mountain

Recovery of hang glider underway on Green Mtn. (Photo: West Metro Fire)

LAKEWOOD - The search for a hang glider who crashed on Green Mountain Friday night is now a recovery effort.

West Metro Fire says they believe the hang glider is dead after crashing on the mountain at about 8:30 p.m.

Crews searched through steep terrain, loose rocks, and nearly pitch black conditions with only lights from the Flight for Life helicopter, but they couldn't find anyone.

Recovery efforts resumed shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The Rooney Road parking lot is closed for the recovery operation.

