Hazmat responding to train derailment in Boulder

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Hazmat crews are responding to a train derailment in Boulder.

Drivers are urged to avoid Arapahoe Avenue between 55th and 63rd, as there are many closures.

55th Ave. is closed between Central and Arapahoe Ave.

63rd is closed from Arapahoe to Valmont.

Stazio Drive is closed between Valmont and 63rd.

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment are being evacuated out of precaution, even though the spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous, according to the city.

Spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous. A media staging area is being established at Oreg Ave off Cherryvale Rd. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment are being evacuated out of precaution. We do NOT yet know if the train was carrying hazmat. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

Please avoid Arapahoe Ave. between 55th and 63rd. A train has just de-railed. Haz-Mat is enroute. We hope to have more info shortly. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

Road Closures: 55th is closed btw Central & Arapahoe / 63rd is closed from Arapahoe to Valmont / Stazio Dr is closed btw Valmont & 63rd — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 20, 2017

