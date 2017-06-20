KUSA
Hazmat responding to train derailment in Boulder

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 4:15 PM. MDT June 20, 2017

KUSA - Hazmat crews are responding to a train derailment in Boulder.

Drivers are urged to avoid Arapahoe Avenue between 55th and 63rd, as there are many closures. 

  • 55th Ave. is closed between Central and Arapahoe Ave. 
  • 63rd is closed from Arapahoe to Valmont.
  • Stazio Drive is closed between Valmont and 63rd.

Businesses within 100 yards of the derailment are being evacuated out of precaution, even though the spilled materials do not appear to be hazardous, according to the city. 

