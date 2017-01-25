Heavy snow, winds force evacuations

A photo from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management shows a vehicle stuck in the snow. (Photo: Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management)

COSTILLA COUNTY - Heavy snow and strong winds have pummeled areas of Costilla County this week.

This afternoon the American Red Cross opened up a shelter at the Fort Garland Community Center located at 17591 US Highway 160 in Fort Garland to support families who have been forced to evacuate.

The area has been hit with heavy snow and strong winds since Tuesday. County officials declared a disaster on Tuesday according to the Valley Courier.

“The high winds are causing snow drifts as high as ten feet in some places," Costilla County Emergency Christopher Rodriguez told the paper. "And we want to make sure our citizens are safe.”

The State Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to help support those affected by the storm.

Anyone who is stuck or has health concerns is urged to 719-480-8719 or 911 for immediate emergencies.

(© 2017 KUSA)