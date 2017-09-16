Helping homeowners help themselves

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Hundreds of people volunteered for Arvada’s Day of Service Saturday.

The city partnered with the Neighborhood Rehab project to help repairs to 22 homes, where volunteers cleared sheds, fixed fences and even removed trees and bushes that were dead or overgrown.

Miranda Keith, who has four kids, said her home has been in the family for over 30 years.

She said she was overwhelmed by how many people came to help.

“This is something we wouldn’t be able to accomplish without their help, and we’ve tried,” she said. “It’s really hard to find the time and the motivation and the manpower, I guess. We are very thankful.”

The neighborhood rehab project doesn’t just bring volunteers for cleanup – it also allows the homeowners to be involved in the process.

Along the way, it gives them the skills to maintain their homes.

