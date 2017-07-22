Here are the main reasons people get tickets at NoCo trails, open spaces

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The guacamole gave them away.
Larimer County park rangers had responded to the Hermit Park Open Space campground seven times in less than 48 hours — all for one pesky group of July 4 revelers.
On that morning, Larimer County Natural Resources visitor services manager Ken Brink and a ranger paid the campsite another visit. But the rowdy group was nowhere to be found.
Then Brink and the ranger spotted the evidence: A big bowl of fresh guacamole on the picnic table, right next to the mortar and pestle used to make it. A full bag of chips on the ground. A cooler with all the leftover booze from the night before.
Unfortunately for these campers, the park has rules about quiet hours, food in open containers and full-strength alcohol.
