Here are the main reasons people get tickets at NoCo trails, open spaces

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The guacamole gave them away.

Larimer County park rangers had responded to the Hermit Park Open Space campground seven times in less than 48 hours — all for one pesky group of July 4 revelers.

On that morning, Larimer County Natural Resources visitor services manager Ken Brink and a ranger paid the campsite another visit. But the rowdy group was nowhere to be found.

Then Brink and the ranger spotted the evidence: A big bowl of fresh guacamole on the picnic table, right next to the mortar and pestle used to make it. A full bag of chips on the ground. A cooler with all the leftover booze from the night before.

Unfortunately for these campers, the park has rules about quiet hours, food in open containers and full-strength alcohol.

