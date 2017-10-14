Here are the road closures for the Rock n' Roll half marathon

(Photo: Courtesy RNR Denver)

KUSA - Thousands of people will take to Denver’s streets Sunday morning to compete in the Rock n’ Roll half marathon.

The 13.1 mile race winds through downtown before heading up to City Park. There’s a 10k as well.

Expect multiple road closures – mainly between 6:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last runner has passed and all of the support materials have been removed, according to the race’s website.

You can see an interactive map of the road closures below:

Can’t see the map? Click here: http://bit.ly/2ypmoeT

You can check out a full road closure grid here: http://bit.ly/2ge3DkP

Good luck to all the runners!

