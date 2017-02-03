Here they are - your Denver Business Journal 2017 40 under 40 winners

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal honors an accomplished and influencial group of winners for its 21st 40 under 40 awards in 2017.

These 40 individuals were selected from 307 nominees who’d received more than 500 nominations total and represent the best in business that metro Denver has to offer.

The awards program recognizes these 40 outstanding local professionals under age 40 for their business success and community contributions.

Read more and see the photos at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kxou6f

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)