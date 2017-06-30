Here's what NOT to do on July 4

This Fourth of July, you can go watch fireworks, grill out with the family and just have a good time on our country's birthday ... but that doesn't mean the rules disappear. Don't be that guy. Here's what NOT to do this July 4.

Alcohol and Marijuana

Local law enforcement across Colorado are telling drivers to not drink and drive; do not get high and drive.

Plan ahead. Have a designated driver, take a cab, take an Uber. Do not drive if you've had too much fun. Don't be that guy.

Fireworks

Fireworks are illegal in Colorado you guys, but there are a few small exceptions.

Certain types of fireworks are legal only on July 4 in a few counties and cities. Sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, snakes, and anything that doesn't go "bang" or fly through the air is allowed in the following cities and counties:

Arapahoe County, Adams County, Aurora, Brighton, Broomfield, Centennial, Dacono, Douglas County, Elbert, El Paso, Evans, Greeley, Jefferson, Loveland, Parker, and Westminster.

Other places are not making any exceptions. Fireworks of any kind are illegal in: Arvada, Boulder, Commerce City, Denver, Fort Collins, Golden, Lafayette, Lakewood, Littleton, and Thornton.

If you don't see your town in either of those lists, remember: fireworks are illegal in Colorado. Don't be that guy.

Violating these laws can mean a fine up to $999 and/or a year in jail.

Burn Bans

If you are camping this weekend, there are several burn bans in effect.

Jefferson, Pitkin, Park, and Boulder countiesall have burn bans.

But this isn't just for campfires. Smoking (except within a vehicle or building), driving off designated roads, and even operating a chain saw. All are prohibited in those counties.

Did I mention fireworks? Fireworks of any kind are illegal in these counties too.

There are huge wild fires in Utah, California, and in Durango. Don't add your county to that list. Know the rules before you start a fire.

It's all well and good to have fun on July 4. But be safe, know the rules and please, don't be that guy.

