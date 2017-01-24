Here's where Colorado ranks among the best states for retirees

The downtown Denver skyline is seen from the air (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - WalletHub ranked Colorado among the top states for retirees in 2017 based on its affordability, quality of life and availability of health care.

The Washington, D.C.-based personal finance website compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 metrics, including adjusted cost of living, elderly-friendly labor market and physicians per capita.

Colorado ranked high for health care and on the upper-end of "quality of life," but 27th for affordability.

While WalletHub ranked the Centennial State among the best states to retire to, Rhode Island, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Connecticut and Hawaii were among the worst, scoring low on WalletHub's quality-of-life metric.

