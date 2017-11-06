Hickenlooper orders flags be lowered in honor of Texas victims

Flags lowered outside of 9NEWS. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the 26 victims killed in Sunday’s mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The governor’s office says all public buildings should lower flags to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9.

Hickenlooper's announcement follows a proclamation by President Donald Trump, who, on Monday morning, ordered flags on all public building, military posts and naval stations be flown at half-staff.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which took the lives of more than 25 innocent victims while they were attending church,” Trump said. “As we mourn the victims of this unprovoked act of violence, we pray for healing and comfort for all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.”

