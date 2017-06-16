Hot and dry weather heightening fire worry

Dry conditions in Douglas County (Photo: Jessica Oh, KUSA)

We've had several days of above-average temperatures and very little rain. That's increased the fire danger in Colorado and our neighboring states.

The bullseye, so to speak, of hot and dry weather is near the Four Corners. But closer to home, much of the Front Range sits in a zone of moderate to high fire danger.

The timing is also a concern as well, what with the Fourth of July coming up and even hotter, drier weather in the forecast.

It doesn't take long for Colorado to dry out. The U.S. Forest Service continually monitors fire potential in areas across the state.

A long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast and not expected to go anywhere. Since about May, the Forest Service has been testing for moisture content.

Fuel specialists go out and collect fuel samples every week. It's things like branches, grass and logs.

They weigh those samples before tossing everything in an oven to bake it all and weigh the burned samples to determine that moisture content.

Knowing the moisture content of fuel can help predict how it will burn. As peak fire season approaches, the Forest Service wants people to be prepared.

It's a good idea to check fire conditions online before you go out camping - and make sure not to ignore any signs you see posted.

© 2017 KUSA-TV