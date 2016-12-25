High winds cause multiple Christmas Day issues across Boulder County

Wind damage at the Sans Souci Mobile Home Park near Eldorado Springs (note: the glow in the photograph is from a street light, not a fire). (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - High winds across Boulder County led to downed trees, power lines, and a small grass fire on Christmas Day.

A tree that deputies say was 3 feet in diameter fell around 1 p.m. at Sans Souci Mobile Home Park near Eldorado Springs, landing on a nearby car and blocking the driveway to the park. Deputies say several other smaller trees also fell, damaging other mobile homes.

At least one large power line was down as a result of the fallen tree, causing power outages. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the tree cannot be removed until Xcel Energy is available to respond to cut the downed line.

In the northern part of the county, crews responded to a grass fire that sparked in the 5200 block of Hygiene Road just before 1:30 p.m. Firefighters say it sparked after a slash pile from the previous day reignited and spread to a pile of manure.

No homes were damaged during the fire, that was estimated to be between 5-7 acres.

