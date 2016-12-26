(Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

KUSA - A total of 50,000 people lost power in the Denver metro area on Christmas Day.

As of 10:45 a.m., Monday, 2,500 customers were without service in the Denver metro area. Xcel says it hopes to restore power for everyone by the end of the day.

Xcel Energy says there are 50 crews (twice what was scheduled) working to remedy the issue, which was mostly caused by strong, gusting winds upwards of 80 miles per hour.

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy said crews have responded to different outage reports since 6 a.m. on Christmas.

Remember to stay away from downed and sagging power lines. All downed power lines - even if they're not moving or sparking - are dangerous and should never be approached.

Crews have restored power for some people, but you can keep an eye on the outage here

