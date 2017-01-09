Arvada fire spreads to 2 homes

(Photo: Courtesy Arvada Fire)

KUSA - High winds are making it difficult for firefighters to get control of an early Monday morning blaze that spread to two homes.

A spokesperson for Arvada Fire says it started when a house under construction in the area of 85th Lane and Quaker Circle in the Leyden Ranch subdivision caught fire and the flames spread to a second home, which was occupied.

Two residents were able to get out safely.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

Arvada Fire says crews are in "defensive mode" as they work to stop the flames from spreading to more homes. Five engines and one truck have been deployed to battle the blaze.



