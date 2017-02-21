High winds topple 80-foot tree onto house

(Photo: KUSA)

LOVELAND, COLO. - The Red Cross is helping out a family of three after their home was destroyed Tuesday morning by a tree toppled over in high winds.

The massive, downed cottonwood damaged a few homes on Crawford Court in Loveland.

“It’s definitely a learning experience. I’ve never had one go through the house that bad,” said Joshua St. Jermain, owner of J&M Tree Care.

St. Jermain and his five-man crew from Windsor had the tricky task of removing the tree from the home.

“It’s about a six-and-a-half-foot base,” St. Jermain said. “Probably around 50,000 pounds.”

The crew had to use a 90-ton crane to help lift the huge branches from the roof of the home.

“We’ve had plenty of big trees that we’ve taken out, but nothing where we’re cutting in someone’s master bedroom,” said St. Jermain.

A spokesman for Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said three people were inside the home on Crawford Court when the 80-foot tree came down at about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured and the Red Cross provided the family with temporary shelter.

“[I’m] pretty anxious right now,” said Ashley Conner, who lives next door to the home that took the brunt of the hit. “We have a crane over our house. We have them lifting thousand foot branches over our house and we’re hoping for the best.”

Conner, her husband and young daughter were sleeping in their home when they heard the sound of the tree come crashing down.

“It ripped some of my roof off, but thank you Jesus that we were okay,” Conner said.

While winds gusted through Loveland early Tuesday, a spokesman for Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said fire crews were only sent out to the call on Crawford Court.

