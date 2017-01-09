High winds topple trailer in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

High winds are forcing visitors and residents to avoid the area around Cheyenne Mountain Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the park is closed due to high wind damage. Strong winds have downed power lines and overturned at least one camper in the park.

CPW says a mother and two small children were injured when the camper they were in was blown over. A 5-year-old boy suffered a cut to the head, but CPW didn't have an update on the conditions of the three.

In a release CPW says, "Park staff is checking on visitors in the park and in the camping area where the camper was overturned, and so far no injuries have been reported. More information on damages will be released once a proper assessment can be made."

It's unclear when the park will reopen.

