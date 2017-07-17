Highlands Ranch 12-year-old killed while learning to water ski

KUSA - A Highlands Ranch girl is dead after a Monday morning tragedy at a New Hampshire lake.
Zoe Anderson, 12, was learning to water ski when she was hit and killed by a boat with her father at the controls.
Investigators at the lake say Sherwood Anderson tried to circle around on Newfound Lake and was distracted just for a moment as his hat blew off his head.
It was long enough for him to miss seeing his daughter.
His wife and the victim's 14-year-old sister were also on the boat at the time.
They were in New Hampshire visiting relatives.
According to the Union Leader in New Hampshire, neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the incident and after conferring with Grafton County Attorney Lara Saffo, no criminal charges are expected, authorities report.
