Hiker's body recovered from Sand Dunes

Great Sand Dunes National Preserve (Photo: Courtesy Steven Moss, Western Mountain Rescue.)

The body of a hiker first reported missing in mid-May is believed to have been found at the Great Sand Dunes National Preserve on Monday.

Park officials say the body was discovered by two hikers between Milwaukee Peak and Marble Mountain.

Shortly after, the body was recovered and transferred out of the park by Flight For Life.

A search and rescue effort first began on May 14 when park staff noticed a missing man's vehicle in the Sand Pit picnic area parking lot.

Further investigation revealed the visitor had first entered the park on May 8, but hadn’t left an itinerary or said when he planned to come home.

After scouring the park with ground support and dog teams for a week with no results, park officials decided to scale back the search to sweeps during regular backcountry patrols.

The National Park Service is working with the Saguache County Coroner’s Office to confirm the hiker’s identity.

