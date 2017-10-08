Hikers find body in Larimer County

Photo: Google

LARIMER COUNTY - The Larimer County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a person whose body was found near Pinewood Reservoir Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the body was discovered by hikers at around 9:30 a.m. Park rangers with the county's Department of Natural Resources confirmed the person was dead, then a search and rescue team helped with the removal of the body.

According to a news release, there is no indication of foul play. The coroner's office will identify the person and find out how they died. They will not release any information about the person until after the autopsy is completed Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at (970) 416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

