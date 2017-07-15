Hiking with dogs: What you should know

Chloe, a dachshund, takes a breather on the trail at Reservoir Ridge Natural Area with her owner, Mindy Sherwood, and fellow dog, Django, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Mindy Sherwood hiked Grays and Bierstadt, two of Colorado's fourteeners, with her favorite hiking partners in tow — a 12 ½-year-old long-haired Dachshund named Chloe and a 5-year-old coonhound mix named Django.

The trio has nearly 2,000 followers on a Tumblr blog dedicated to their adventures and recently started an Instagram account.

Sherwood, 27 of Fort Collins, and the pooches have hiked nearly all of the trails that allow dogs in Northern Colorado without a hitch thanks to careful planning, good training and preparation.

If you want to take your dog hiking in the Fort Collins area, there are a few things you should know to help you, your dog(s) and other trail-goers have a happy and safe experience.

